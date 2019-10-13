UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHA Launches Internship Programme For Youth

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

NHA launches internship programme for youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA), in line with directives of the prime minister, Sunday launched an internship programme aimed at imparting training to educated youth in different sectors of the construction industry.

During first year of the programme, as many as 12,000 youth would be imparted training in both paid and non-paid categories, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Department (PID) here.

The internship would be offered to the students in Civil Engineering, Material Engineering, AutoCad Operator, Lab Technician, Environmental and Safeguard Trainee disciplines.

Under first phase of the programme, there would be one-month non-paid internship, while in the second phase three-month paid training would be imparted to the youth.

The programme would also be applicable on the students studying in their last year of degree or diploma.

After completion of the training, all the NHA firms, consultants and contractors would be bound to hire technically qualified youth for at least 12 months in their set ups.

The students would be engaged in the NHA's 40 projects being carried out under the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20.

Related Topics

Prime Minister NHA Sunday All Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

50 minutes ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

1 hour ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.