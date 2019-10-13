NHA launches internship programme for youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA), in line with directives of the prime minister, Sunday launched an internship programme aimed at imparting training to educated youth in different sectors of the construction industry.

During first year of the programme, as many as 12,000 youth would be imparted training in both paid and non-paid categories, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Department (PID) here.

The internship would be offered to the students in Civil Engineering, Material Engineering, AutoCad Operator, Lab Technician, Environmental and Safeguard Trainee disciplines.

Under first phase of the programme, there would be one-month non-paid internship, while in the second phase three-month paid training would be imparted to the youth.

The programme would also be applicable on the students studying in their last year of degree or diploma.

After completion of the training, all the NHA firms, consultants and contractors would be bound to hire technically qualified youth for at least 12 months in their set ups.

The students would be engaged in the NHA's 40 projects being carried out under the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20.