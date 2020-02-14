UrduPoint.com
NHA Maintains ISO-9001:2015 Quality Management System Certificate In 2020

Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :International Certification Agency has maintained the certificate of ISO-9001: 2015 for NHA in 2020, due to its excellent performance, which is a source of pride for the Authority. It is to be recalled that NHA, for the first time, was awarded with ISO-9001:2015 Quality Management System Certificate in 2018, said a press release issued here Friday.

In order to maintain this certificate Chairman NHA Capt (retd) Sikandar Qayyum undertook extra ordinary steps. The ISO cell was assigned the important task of maintaining this certificate.

Under the patronage of Chairman NHA, this cell worked with devotion which paved the way to maintain this certificate.

Further, Member Administration NHA Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed also played valuable role to achieve the target.

The NHA's ISO Zonal coordinators also put in untiring efforts to this effect. In order to serve the purpose, NHA arranged training workshop on International Quality Management and ensured implementation of SOPs of various sections of the authority.

