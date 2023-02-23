UrduPoint.com

NHA Makes Significant Progress On Indus Highway Dualization Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 11:40 AM

NHA makes significant progress on Indus Highway dualization project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has made significant progress on the Indus Highway N55 Sarai Gambira - Kohat section, which was divided into two sections of 60 kilometres each.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, an official of NHA informed that 87 percent of the first section and 91 percent of the physical process in the second section were completed.

He said that one of the most important places of this project along the highway for road users in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa south was Speena Morr. "This area was also known for being vulnerable to accidents, which have caused fatalities in the past," he added.

The official said that considering the importance and dangers the authority decided to address this issue once and for all and after conducting several studies, it was determined that bypassing Speena Morr was the best solution to the problem.

He said that the construction of the Speena Morr Bypass, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, will be an 11.8-kilometre four-lane new construction.

The official said that the project's progress was a significant achievement for the NHA, and it was expected to bring positive results for the commuters using the Indus Highway N55.

He highlighted that the completion of the dualization project and the Speena Morr Bypass would not only reduce accidents but also ensure a smoother and safer travel experience for all road users in the area.

