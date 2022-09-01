UrduPoint.com

NHA Making All-out Efforts For Rehabilitation Of Roads, Help Flood Affected People

September 01, 2022

NHA making all-out efforts for rehabilitation of roads, help flood affected people

The National Highway Authority (NHA) was making all-out efforts to mitigate the damages caused by the monsoon rains and devastating floods in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) was making all-out efforts to mitigate the damages caused by the monsoon rains and devastating floods in the country.

Under the direction of Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mehmood, relief materials were sent by NHA's Central Zone to Dera Ghazi Khan for flood victims. With the help of local administration and police, relief items worth Rs I.5 million have been delivered to the victims by NHA.

The relief supplies included more than 600 food packets, mosquito nets and emergency supplies for residents of the affected areas.

Under the supervision of Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA, General Manager Central Zone NHA Iftikhar Sajid working round the clock in relief activities.

Meanwhile, the minister was also present in District Tank to see for the destruction and damages caused by the recent monsoon rains and floods.

He has issued instructions to provide food items, clean drinking water, tents and other basic necessities to flooded villages of Shada, Muto, Koru Khan and Bhagwal in District Tank.

The minister has directed for immediate steps for rebuilding and repairs by using heavy machinery and other construction equipment.

He also personally went to visit every house to express solidarity and sympathy with the people of the rural areas of Tank at this hour of suffering. He also distributed ration and other goods to the affected families.

However, the work was underway for the rehabilitation of the roads disconnected from the city in all the villages there. In view of the recent flood situation, Deputy Commissioner Tank Hamidullah Khattak also discussed about setting up an urgent medical camp there for the treatment of various diseases and epidemics.

The NHA reiterates its commitment in this difficult time to continue the rehabilitation of roads as well as assistance to the flood affected people.

