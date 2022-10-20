UrduPoint.com

NHA Making Continuous Efforts For Safe, Environment-friendly Travel

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

NHA making continuous efforts for safe, environment-friendly travel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) is continuously putting efforts for ensuring safe and environment-friendly travel on motorways and national highways.

NHA Member Planning Asim Amin on Thursday held E-Kachehri at the head office through NHA's official Facebook page and answered the questions raised by people across the country, said a press release.

Answering the queries related to the maintenance of roads, China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, collection of toll tax, and axle load, he said the relevant members of NHA would personally contact those who give better suggestions in the construction process and would receive guidance from them.

Amin also informed the callers that NHA was working on the timely completion of ongoing construction projects. "Highways are our national assets and NHA is continuously putting efforts to make travel on motorways and national highways safe and environment-friendly," he said.

Asim said NHA Executive board and National Highway Council had approved award of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project and added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered to start the construction work on the project as soon as possible.

"The said mega project will be completed in 30 months according to international standards, 15 interchanges, 1 major bridge over the Indus River, 19 overpass bridges, 82 bridges over canals, 6 flyovers and 10 service areas will be constructed on this 306 km long motorway," he informed.

He said the motorway would cost more than Rs 307 billion. "Service areas and rest areas will also be provided on both sides of the motorway at a distance of every 50 km. This motorway will pass through the districts of Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari, Benazirabad, Nowshehro Feroze, Khairpur and Sukkur, which will bring about economic and social development there as well as new livelihood opportunities will be generated in these areas," he said.

