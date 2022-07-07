UrduPoint.com

NHA Member Planning Responds People Queries In E-Katchery

Published July 07, 2022

NHA Member Planning responds people queries in e-Katchery

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday held an e-Kachehri through official page and answered to the questions raised by the people from all over the country.

In opening remarks NHA Member Planning Asim Amin said, "we are committed to provide better services to the travelers on motorways and national highways throughout the country and to further improve the performance of the organization,".

He also asked the concerned Members of NHA to resolve the issues identified by people regarding construction activity of NHA.

He assured to contact other agencies affiliated to NHA for redressal of legitimate grievances of the complainants.

Referring to some of the roads, Asim Amin said that the same are under the jurisdiction of the provincial governments, therefore the concerned agencies of the provincial governments should be contacted with regard to these roads.

He said, that highways are our national asset, whose protection and maintenance is our first responsibility, therefore overloading should be avoided for comfortable travelling on NHA network.

Responding to questions from people across the country, he said that work was underway on all packages of Chitral-Shandur project, while Jamshoro-Larkana highway was being dualised.

He said that work on dualization of Indus Highway from Karachi to Peshawar was underway which would be completed in next 2-3 years. He said, steps are being taken to start construction work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway soon. He said that technical bids have been received for the construction of Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway.

Replying to a question, he said that maintenance work of Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan Road is among our priorities.

He said, contractors have been mobilized on two packages of Khuzdar-Kuchlak' highway.

He said that any illegal U-turn found on Ghotki-Hyderabad National Highway will be closed. He said, work is underway on Balkassar-Mianwali road, which will be completed next year.

He also said that work for dualisation of Kashmore-Shikarpur road project has also been awarded.

