NHA Mobilized To Restore Link Roads, Khawazakhela, Tank Grid Stations Rehabilitated: Ameer Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public affairs, Engineer Ameer Muqam on Saturday said that all the concerned authorities including National Highway Authority (NHA) has been mobilized to rehabilitate road links that are being severed by devastating floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public affairs, Engineer Ameer Muqam on Saturday said that all the concerned authorities including National Highway Authority (NHA) has been mobilized to rehabilitate road links that are being severed by devastating floods.

Talking to media in Swat, he said that NHA and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) have been directed to expedite efforts in flood affected areas. He said that efforts are underway to mitigate sufferings of people including those who are residing in hilly areas and are faced problems due to damaging of links road.

He also appreciated the efforts of PESCO authorities that are working round the clock to restore electricity in areas affected by floods. Ameer Muqam said that he said visited various areas of Dir and Bajaur with PESCO and NHA despite heavy rains and harsh weather conditions.

He said that a meeting was also held in Peshawar with PESCO authorities to assess the situation and start efforts to restore electricity in affected areas at the earliest.

He said that equipment and necessary machinery has been dispatched to restore electricity in affected areas situated on other side of river Swat.

The Advisor informed that Grid Station of Khawazkhela and Tank had been rehabilitated and efforts were underway to start all the grid stations affected by recent floods.

He said that authorities were also monitoring rehabilitation and restoration work adding provincial government has also been contacted to rescue people stranded on rooftops in areas of Charsadda and Nowshera.

He also appreciated the efforts and dedication of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif to cope with the situation urging the nation to shun differences and jointly work to face calamity and join hands to help affected people.

