NHA mobilizes staff, resources amid snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority has mobilized the staff and essential machinery to cope with the possible road blockages due to snowfall in northern areas, including in Murree and Galiyat.

According to a statement issued by NHA spokesman Sohail Aftab, the Authority has issued instructions to the staff to mobilize the machinery and other necessary resources to maintain the traffic flow on the national highways.

General Manager Zafar Yaqoob Khan was monitoring the entire situation on the instructions of Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood.

NHA teams have been alerted at various places to deal with snowfall and essential machinery had been transported to various locations in view of bad weather.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travelling in bad weather.