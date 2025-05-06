NHA & Motorway Police Mobilized To Ensure Quality Facilities At Motorway Service Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 07:08 PM
Ministry of Communications has mobilized its departments to improve the rest areas on all motorways across the country. In this regard, clear orders have been issued to the National Highway Authority and Motorway Police on the instructions of Federal Minister for Communications
In a letter issued by the NHA Headquarters, all zonal officials of NHA have been directed to ensure continuous surprise visits to rest areas on all motorways across the country with the cooperation of the Motorway Police, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. Another letter has been issued from the NHA Headquarters, in which the Deputy Commissioners of the sixteen districts connected to the motorways have been requested that since monitoring prices is primarily the responsibility of the district authorities, they should fully cooperate with the Motorway Police and NHA officials.
The aim of this entire campaign is to ensure quality facilities to passengers at rest areas on all motorways across the country. The main objectives of this campaign are to provide food items at reasonable prices, implement hygiene principles in food items and ensure cleanliness in rest areas.
Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud chaired a meeting in this regard yesterday, in which NHA officials and Motorway Police were directed to take action with a joint, coordinated and fruitful strategy. In light of these instructions, NHA General Manager ROW issued the above letters.
Ensuring compliance with the orders, NHA and Motorway Police officials have immediately started operations with the help of the district administration. Various rest areas including Rashkai, Painsara, Hakla, Azampur, Makhdoompur and Qutubuddin are included in this regard.
NHA has written to the Deputy Commissioners of the sixteen districts for cooperation, including Mardan, Swabi, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Hafizabad and Sheikhupura. The Deputy Commissioners of Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Rohri and Sukkur have also been requested to cooperate through letters.
