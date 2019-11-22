UrduPoint.com
NHA, Motorways Earned Rs 1335 Mln From Weigh Stations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:45 PM

The sub-committee of Senate Standing committee on Communications Friday was informed that the National Highways and Motorways had collected Rs 1335 million from its weigh stations and fines imposed on vehicles for overloading from 2013 to 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The sub-committee of Senate Standing committee on Communications Friday was informed that the National Highways and Motorways had collected Rs 1335 million from its weigh stations and fines imposed on vehicles for overloading from 2013 to 2019.

The committee meeting was held here under the chair of the Convener Senate Senator Fida Muhammad and attended by Senator Dr Ashok Kumar, Senator Muhammad Attique Shaikh, Secretary Communications and officials of National Highway Authority. The NHA official briefed the sub-committee regarding the weigh stations on national highways and motorways. The total weigh stations were 161 including 19 mobile stations which were outsourced on one year contract basis, he added.

He told that the weigh stations on motorways were out of loop as overloaded vehicles could not move on them. The M-9 motorway did not fulfill the standard for a motorway. More than 80 hotels and petrol pumps close by were not connected with the motorway through a service road.

Senator Dr Ashok Kumar directed the officials to submit details to the committee regarding revenue generation by Gadani weigh station.

He said the committee should be informed when the weigh station was outsourced and who was given the contract.

The committee was also briefed on the details of Lahore to Islamabad highway repairing and rehabilitation work.

The sub-committee chair expressed displeasure to the NHA officials for not properly providing information to it.

