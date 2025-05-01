NHA & MW given 2 weeks to improve M-Tag for Murree travelers: Aleem Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has taken serious notice of the unsatisfactory conditions on the Murree-Islamabad Expressway including issues related to cleanliness, illegal parking, unauthorized pathways and other irregularities.

During an inspection visit to the Islamabad-Murree Expressway, Federal Minister directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Motorway Police to ensure visible improvements within the next 15 days and submit a detailed follow-up report in this regard, said a press release.

Expressing his displeasure over the current state of affairs, Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that tourists from across the country deserve well-maintained and properly managed facilities here in this tourists spot.

Taking notice of long queues at toll plazas, he issued directives to integrate the Murree Expressway with the M-Tag System, similar to the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, enabling uninterrupted travel for commuters.

He further instructed authorities to immediately close all unauthorized access points, prevent unregulated entry of motorcycles and vehicles and formulate a comprehensive policy to address these issues.

During the visit Federal Minister was accompanied by the Federal Secretary for Communications, Chairman of NHA and senior officers from the Motorway Police.

Abdul Aleem Khan announced that he will personally inspect the Murree Expressway on a monthly basis. He stressed the need for long-term solutions for broken safety barriers, proper lane markings on both sides of the Expressway and overall aesthetic improvement. He also called for special arrangements at toll plazas during peak tourist seasons and the development of fully equipped rest areas between Islamabad and Murree to provide essential facilities for travelers coming from distant regions.

During his visit, the minister personally stopped at multiple locations to identify problems and issued immediate on-the-spot instructions for their resolution. Citizens and tourists warmly welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan at various points, appreciated his initiatives and took photographs with him.