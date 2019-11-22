UrduPoint.com
NHA, NAB Arrange Seminar On ' Corruption Curbs Economic Growth '

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Director General (Operations) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah said Friday that each individual would have to pass through process of self accountability to curb corruption in every sphere of life. Pakistan is bestowed with abundance of resources. Misuse of these resources, bribery and such practices as well are major hindrances in way of making Pakistan Corruption Free State.

In commemoration of International Anti Corruption Day, he was addressing a seminar on "Corruption curbs economic growth" jointly held by National Highway Authority (NHA) and NAB at NHA here.

Zahir Shah also termed increasing population one of major causes of slow economic growth.

To this effect, he recalled endeavours were being undertaken by the NAB for termination of corruption through awareness campaigns and enforcement of relevant laws.

Commending the construction work of roads and their maintenance activity by NHA, he said, heavy amounts were required for this purpose.

He said, the need was to collect toll tax honestly so that maximum revenue could be collected.

He said, joint efforts were needed to achieve a corruption free Pakistan.

Earlier, NHA's Member Administration Capt(R) Mushtaq Ahmed appreciated the endeavours taken by NAB to curb corrupt practices in the society.

The seminar was rounded off with exchange of souvenirs from both the sides.

More Stories From Pakistan

