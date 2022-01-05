NHA observes record revenue generation since August 2018: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that National Highway Authority (NHA) has generated record revenue with 124.50 percent increase since August 2018 which is doubled of the revenue generated by previous regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that National Highway Authority (NHA) has generated record revenue with 124.50 percent increase since August 2018 which is doubled of the revenue generated by previous regime.

The minister in a tweet shared NHA achievements / performance since August 2018.

He said the total revenue generated was Rs.178.492 billion since August 15, 2018, whereas during three and a half years 2015 to 2018, only Rs. 79.508 billion were collected.

He said NHA has also executed 2,032 km roads construction during three and a half years since August 15, 2018.

He said during three and a half years in 2013-14 to 2016-17, only 947.37 km roads on NHA network were improved/ executed.

Sharing further details, he said that during three and a half years (2013-14 to 2016-17), 1,306.63 km of roads were planned, whereas, in three and a half years of PTI government (since August 15, 2018), 7,889.11 km roads construction planned, adding that 12 projects started and about 19 projects will commence during current fiscal year.

Murad Saeed said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the responsibility, he pledged self-sustainability in the organization with transparency, accountability, reduction in expenditure and increase in revenue as per the vision of his leader along with construction of roads.

He felicitated the whole nation on the achievements of NHA during last three and a half years.