NHA official succumbs to injuries after being crushed by speedy vehicle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) succumbed to injuries he received after being crushed by a speedy runaway vehicle on May 7, 2021 near Motorway Peshawar Toll Plaza.

Adeel Ali Shah was severely hit by a runaway car whose driver had violated the signal to stop on over speeding and to avoid his arrest or fine.

The driver of the car bearing registration number (PV-401) was arrested on the spot and is facing legal action under relevant laws.

Adeel Ali Shah was battling for life at Lady Reading Hospital for five days but succumbed to sever injuries he received on Tuesday (May 11) night.

His funeral was offered on late Tuesday night at Dila Zak road and was buried in his ancestral grave yard.

Poignant scenes were witness at time of funeral of Adeel Ali Shah whose untimely tragic death brought tears in eyes of almost all the participants.