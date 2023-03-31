UrduPoint.com

NHA Officials Conferred With Magisterial Powers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The general manager and other officers concerned of the National Highway Authority (NHA) were conferred with magisterial powers by the Punjab government on Friday.

Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood met with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi while Secretary Communications Captain (R) Khurram Agha, Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman P&D, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Member Finance Muhammad Tayyab and other officials were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

In the meeting, it was decided to award magisterial powers to NHA GM and other relevant officers.

After being given magisterial powers, the NHA officers concerned would now control the prices of food items on motorways and highways.

They would also exercise magisterial authority for encroachments on national highways and violations of the official price list.

The minister said providing convenient and affordable passenger facilities on motorways and national highways was the top priority. "We will take all possible measures to prevent accidents on motorways and national highways," he assured.

In the meeting, it was also agreed to make fitness certificates mandatory for vehicles coming from Punjab to prevent accidents on national highways.

The Punjab CM directed the transport department to make fitness certificates compulsory for vehicles plying on motorways and national highways.

