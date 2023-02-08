UrduPoint.com

NHA On Alert To Deal With Snowfall In Murree, Galiyat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 10:00 AM

NHA on alert to deal with snowfall in Murree, Galiyat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Communications, Maulana Asad Mehmood has issued instructions to the National Highway Authority (NHA) staff to be prepared for the weather conditions in Murree and Galiyat.

According to the NHA spokesperson, NHA is actively monitoring the forecast of snowfall in Murree and Galiyat starting from Wednesday and the administration is busy restoring traffic on the Islamabad-Muzaffarabad dual carriageway.

The NHA has also issued guidelines for travelers during the snow season.

According to the advisory, the NHA has requested passengers to avoid unnecessary travel to Murree and Galiyat due to inclement weather conditions. Required machinery has been sent to the respective places to maintain the traffic flow on national highways and NHA teams have been alerted at various locations to deal with the snowfall.

General Manager Zafar Yaqub Khan is closely monitoring the traffic flow on the Murree-Muzaffarabad dual carriageway and NHA is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise due to the snowfall.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Murree Traffic May NHA From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

8 hours ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

8 hours ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

9 hours ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.