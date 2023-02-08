NHA on alert to deal with snowfall in Murree, Galiyat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Communications, Maulana Asad Mehmood has issued instructions to the National Highway Authority (NHA) staff to be prepared for the weather conditions in Murree and Galiyat.

According to the NHA spokesperson, NHA is actively monitoring the forecast of snowfall in Murree and Galiyat starting from Wednesday and the administration is busy restoring traffic on the Islamabad-Muzaffarabad dual carriageway.

The NHA has also issued guidelines for travelers during the snow season.

According to the advisory, the NHA has requested passengers to avoid unnecessary travel to Murree and Galiyat due to inclement weather conditions. Required machinery has been sent to the respective places to maintain the traffic flow on national highways and NHA teams have been alerted at various locations to deal with the snowfall.

General Manager Zafar Yaqub Khan is closely monitoring the traffic flow on the Murree-Muzaffarabad dual carriageway and NHA is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise due to the snowfall.