NHA opens bidding for Toll Plaza management contracts on key highways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced the opening of electronic bids for individuals, firms, and companies with active National Tax Number (NTN) holdings to manage and operate toll plazas along some of the busiest national highways.

According to the spokesman of NHA, the contracts cover a wide range of services, including toll collection, maintenance, and overall operations at strategic locations. The last date for submitting e-bids is February 28, 2025. He said that anyone having NTN number can apply for the e-bidding process as NHA is facilitating everyone to include in this process.

The NHA team plans to visit the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce to raise awareness about this opportunity and encourage participation.

The key highways up for bid include sections of the N-5, N-55, and M-8, with varying contract values. These include high-traffic areas such as Qazi Ahmed, Ghotki, and Lahore Eastern Bypass, with minimum bid values ranging from PKR 650,000 to over PKR 31 million.

This initiative presents an opportunity for businesses to take part in managing vital infrastructure while contributing to national development.