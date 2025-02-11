Open Menu

NHA Opens Bidding For Toll Plaza Management Contracts On Key Highways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

NHA opens bidding for Toll Plaza management contracts on key highways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced the opening of electronic bids for individuals, firms, and companies with active National Tax Number (NTN) holdings to manage and operate toll plazas along some of the busiest national highways.

According to the spokesman of NHA, the contracts cover a wide range of services, including toll collection, maintenance, and overall operations at strategic locations. The last date for submitting e-bids is February 28, 2025. He said that anyone having NTN number can apply for the e-bidding process as NHA is facilitating everyone to include in this process.

The NHA team plans to visit the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce to raise awareness about this opportunity and encourage participation.

The key highways up for bid include sections of the N-5, N-55, and M-8, with varying contract values. These include high-traffic areas such as Qazi Ahmed, Ghotki, and Lahore Eastern Bypass, with minimum bid values ranging from PKR 650,000 to over PKR 31 million.

This initiative presents an opportunity for businesses to take part in managing vital infrastructure while contributing to national development.

Recent Stories

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

18 minutes ago
 MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

33 minutes ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

1 hour ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

1 hour ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

1 hour ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 hours ago
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

2 hours ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

2 hours ago
 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

2 hours ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

3 hours ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan