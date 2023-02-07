UrduPoint.com

NHA Opens Highway From Parabek Valley For Traffic, Clears Snow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Highways Authority (NHA) has opened the highway leading to Parabek valley for all kinds of traffic after clearing the snow.

Elected Nazim of the area and the people of the valley thanked NHA for clearing the road and said that it was very difficult for them to travel to other parts of the district as snow disconnected the area from the rest of the Chitral district.

NHA official Inamul Haq said that NHA tries its "best to provide clean and safe roads to commuters". He said that the road from Chew Bridge to Shah Salim was completely blocked due to heavy snowfall this season but the staff and contractor of the authority timely removed the snow from the road and opened it for the public.

