NHA opens Karakoram Highway, Lowari Tunnel for traffic

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd January, 2020) NHA has also removed snow from the North and South portal roads of Lowari Tunnel located on N-45.

According to details, at average 01:00 metre to 01:50 metre snow was recorded there. The officers and staff of National Highway Authority and personnel of contractor of routine maintenance arranged snow removing machinery including Bulldozers, Graders and tractors at affected sites and completed snow clearance operations on emergency basis.

Now Lowari Tunnel and access roads have been opened for safe passage.

Further, Karakoram Highway, a symbol of Pak-China Friendship, is termed life line for the whole Gilgit Baltistan region. As per report, severe chill spell and heavy snowfall affected the Sost-Khunjerab section of the KKH.

In order to clear the road from land sliding and snow, pragmatic steps were undertaken and now the road is opened to all types of traffic.It is to recall that NHA is endeavouring hard to make its network trafficable in recent severe cold season, and to this effect all resources are being utilized in the best possible manner to facilitate the commuters.

NHA is also in close coordination with local and district administrations and extending full cooperation for the purpose.