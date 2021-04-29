NHA opens MNJ road after seven months of blockage

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday has cleared and opened Mansehra Naran Jalkha road until Naran, after a long period of seven months .

Although MNJ road was opened by NHA and the residents those have migrated during the winter season started coming back, unfortunately owing the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus Kaghan valley is still closed for tourist until May, particularly during the 'Eid vacations.

Usually every year Shahrah-e-Kaghan is closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic between November and March when glaciers move downslope and cover the road, but this year the road was blocked for an extra period owing to heavy snowfall during the winter season.

NHA officials told to media that the road was opened from Balakot to Naran for all sorts of vehicular traffic but from Naran to Babusar Top road is still closed and will few days to open the remaining portion of the road due to heavy snow.

Babusar Top route is the shortest access to the Northern areas of Pakistan, which usually provides the services for less than five months owing to heavy snowfall.

Babusar Top is 13691 feet high tourist place which is also the last check post of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa connected with Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Every year hundreds of thousands of tourists visit and enjoy the beauty of the area.