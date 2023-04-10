NHA opens MNJ road till Naran

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) Monday cleared and opened Mansehra Naran Jalkha (MNJ) road to Naran with the help of heavy machinery, the road was closed for the last six months owing to heavy snowfall and glaciers.

According to the details, for the last six months, access to the tourist attraction Kaghan and Naran was closed at various points as every year during the winter season between November and March when glaciers move downslope and cover the road and obstruct it.

Before the Eid-ul-Fitr vacations, the road was opened and now tourists can visit Kahgan and Naran while the heavy machinery is still busy opening the remaining part of the road.

MNJ road was opened from Balakot to Naran for all sorts of vehicular traffic but from Naran to Babusar Top road is still closed and within a few days NHA would also open the remaining portion of the road.

Babusar Top route is the shortest access to the Northern areas of Pakistan, which usually provides the services for half of the year owing to heavy snowfall.

On the occasion, while talking to the media president Hotel Association Naran Saith Matiullah thanked NHA for the timely opening of MNJ road as per their promise as Eid vacations are approaching closer.

He further said that now local and international tourists can come and visit the most beautiful areas of Pakistan and enjoy nature, opening of MNJ road will also promote the tourism and hoteling industry of the region.