UrduPoint.com

NHA Opens Naran Babusar Top Road After Six Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

NHA opens Naran Babusar top road after six months

After a long gap of six months, National Highway Authority (NHA) Monday has cleared and opened Naran Babusar Top road for routine traffic

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :After a long gap of six months, National Highway Authority (NHA) Monday has cleared and opened Naran Babusar Top road for routine traffic.

Usually every year, Shahrah-e-Kaghan is closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic between November and March when glaciers move downslope and cover the road.

However, this year the road was blocked for an extended period of time.

Babusar Top route is the shortest access to the northern areas of Pakistan, which is usually open for less than five months owing to the heavy snowfall; but this year unprecedented heavy snowfall, which broke previous records, proved to be a great challenge and took a long time to clear.

According to the sources, NHA has cleared hundreds of feet long glaciers with heavy machinery at Lambi Patti main Kaghan road.

Babusar Top is a 13,691 feet high tourist spot, which also connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Every year, hundreds of thousands of tourists visit and enjoy the scenic beauty of this area.

Before Eid-ul-Fitr last month, NHA and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) had cleared the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJK) road for traffic, following which, on the eve of Eid, a large number of tourists reached Kaghan and Naran. Now, after the clearance of Babusar Top road tourists are expected to rush to the top.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road Traffic Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan March November NHA All Top

Recent Stories

Von Der Leyen Congratulates Orban on Re-Election

Von Der Leyen Congratulates Orban on Re-Election

28 seconds ago
 Ukraine Aid Bill Likely to Pass After DoD's Minor ..

Ukraine Aid Bill Likely to Pass After DoD's Minor Concessions to Senator Paul

29 seconds ago
 Anti-corruption investigations to be launched agai ..

Anti-corruption investigations to be launched against Buzdar: Atta Tarar

30 seconds ago
 Russia says ceasefire reached to evacuate wounded ..

Russia says ceasefire reached to evacuate wounded from Azovstal

34 seconds ago
 Iran to Launch 7 Domestically Manufactured Satelli ..

Iran to Launch 7 Domestically Manufactured Satellites in March 2023 - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Orban Says Sanctions Against Russia Effective Only ..

Orban Says Sanctions Against Russia Effective Only 'on Paper'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.