NHA opens Naran Babusar top road after six months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

After a long gap of six months, National Highway Authority (NHA) Monday has cleared and opened Naran Babusar Top road for routine traffic

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :After a long gap of six months, National Highway Authority (NHA) Monday has cleared and opened Naran Babusar Top road for routine traffic.

Usually every year, Shahrah-e-Kaghan is closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic between November and March when glaciers move downslope and cover the road.

However, this year the road was blocked for an extended period of time.

Babusar Top route is the shortest access to the northern areas of Pakistan, which is usually open for less than five months owing to the heavy snowfall; but this year unprecedented heavy snowfall, which broke previous records, proved to be a great challenge and took a long time to clear.

According to the sources, NHA has cleared hundreds of feet long glaciers with heavy machinery at Lambi Patti main Kaghan road.

Babusar Top is a 13,691 feet high tourist spot, which also connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Every year, hundreds of thousands of tourists visit and enjoy the scenic beauty of this area.

Before Eid-ul-Fitr last month, NHA and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) had cleared the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJK) road for traffic, following which, on the eve of Eid, a large number of tourists reached Kaghan and Naran. Now, after the clearance of Babusar Top road tourists are expected to rush to the top.