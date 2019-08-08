NHA pays tributes to martyrs of Pakistan Army, Police Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) paid glowing tributes to martyrs of Pakistan Army and Police force by making portraits of Shaheed Colonel Sher Khan and DIG Malik Saad in connection with the August 14 here on Thursday.

Besides officials of the NHA, Member NHA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mukash Kumar, General Manager Mujtaba Memon and Deputy Director Ishtiaq Ahmed and students were present on the occasion. They expressed solidarity with the heirs of the martyrs and offered Fateha for the departed sols.

They raised slogans in favour of the motherland and Pakistan Army and added sacrifices of the martyred personnel would always be remembered.

Later a sapling was planted under Green Pakistan drive.

Talking to media persons, Mukash Kumar said that portraits were made on the directives of Prime Minister Federal Minister for Communication and chairman NHA and added that a sapling was also planted under Green Pakistan drive to mark accomplishment of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan.

He said people of the country were living peacefully as a result of supreme sacrifices of martyrs of Pakistan Army and Police Force.

He said the entire nation is standing with the country's forces that are always ready to give befitting response to any aggression.