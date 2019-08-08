UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHA Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of Pakistan Army, Police Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:16 PM

NHA pays tributes to martyrs of Pakistan Army, Police Force

National Highway Authority (NHA) paid glowing tributes to martyrs of Pakistan Army and Police force by making portraits of Shaheed Colonel Sher Khan and DIG Malik Saad in connection with the August 14 here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) paid glowing tributes to martyrs of Pakistan Army and Police force by making portraits of Shaheed Colonel Sher Khan and DIG Malik Saad in connection with the August 14 here on Thursday.

Besides officials of the NHA, Member NHA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mukash Kumar, General Manager Mujtaba Memon and Deputy Director Ishtiaq Ahmed and students were present on the occasion. They expressed solidarity with the heirs of the martyrs and offered Fateha for the departed sols.

They raised slogans in favour of the motherland and Pakistan Army and added sacrifices of the martyred personnel would always be remembered.

Later a sapling was planted under Green Pakistan drive.

Talking to media persons, Mukash Kumar said that portraits were made on the directives of Prime Minister Federal Minister for Communication and chairman NHA and added that a sapling was also planted under Green Pakistan drive to mark accomplishment of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan.

He said people of the country were living peacefully as a result of supreme sacrifices of martyrs of Pakistan Army and Police Force.

He said the entire nation is standing with the country's forces that are always ready to give befitting response to any aggression.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Martyrs Shaheed August NHA Media

Recent Stories

UAE expresses concern over developments in Jammu a ..

4 minutes ago

NUST students awarded Nottingham University schola ..

17 minutes ago

SC dismisses review petition of Shah Hussa in Khad ..

1 minute ago

Parents must keep vigilant eye on children to save ..

1 minute ago

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) v ..

1 minute ago

Ex-Lebanese President Warns EU Loans May Be Used a ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.