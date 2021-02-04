UrduPoint.com
NHA Planning To Set Up 'Emergency Response Centre' For Accidents Victims; NA Told

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:48 PM

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday informed the National Assembly that the National Highway Authority (NHA) was planning to establish Emergency Response Centre for the accidents' victims to provide an immediate relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday informed the National Assembly that the National Highway Authority (NHA) was planning to establish Emergency Response Centre for the accidents' victims to provide an immediate relief.

Replying to questions during the Question Hour, he said the centre would be established in a phased programme for the provision of first aid medical services to the accidents' victims.

In order to determine the magnitude of accidents on motorways and highways and identify reasons behind increasing trend of accidents, he said the National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) was working on a project "Accident Data & Cost Study".

He said the collection of five years from 2013 to 17 accidents data across the country from police and health departments had been collected. After completion of the study, the center would be able to assess the number of fatal and non-fatal accidents in the country, he added.

Murad said the study would be completed by June, 2022. He said the ministry had taken several steps to control accidents including patrolling, speed checking, road safety briefing, awareness and sensitization walk, seminar, workshops, lectures, presentations and distribution of printed road safety material in shape of brochures, booklets, pamphlets etcetera.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were seeking national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) but Prime Minister Imran Khan would not provide them a escape route at any cost.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had announced to get rid of the criminals and corruption.

He said both the parties had announced to resign from the parliament but now they were only giving dates.

