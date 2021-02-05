NHA planning to set up 'Emergency Response Centres' for accidents' victims; NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday informed the National Assembly that the National Highway Authority (NHA) was planning to establish 'Emergency Response Centres' for the accidents' victims to provide an immediate relief.

Replying to questions during the Question Hour, he said the centres would be established in a phased programme for the provision of first aid medical services to the accidents' victims.

In order to determine the magnitude of accidents on motorways and highways and identify reasons behind increasing trend of accidents, he said the National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) was working on a project "Accident Data & Cost Study".

He said the collection of five years from 2013 to 17 accidents data across the country from police and health departments had been collected. After completion of the study, the center would be able to assess the number of fatal and non-fatal accidents in the country, he added.

Murad said the study would be completed by June, 2022. He said the ministry had taken several steps to control accidents including patrolling, speed checking, road safety briefing, awareness and sensitization walk, seminar, workshops, lectures, presentations and distribution of printed road safety material in shape of brochures, booklets, pamphlets etcetera.

