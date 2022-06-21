NHA plans dualization of N-35 section from Jari Kas interchange to Haripur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to upgrade and dualize, the section of Karakoram Highway (N-35) from Jari Kas Interchange of Hazara Motorway (E-35) to Hairpur City which was presently a single carriageway.

An official of NHA told APP on Tuesday that PC-II for feasibility study and detailed design for dualisation and rehabilitation of existing carriageway from Hassanabdal to Mansehra (N-35) has been prepared and sent to DDWP for approval.

The official said that after approval of PC-II, a consultant will be engaged to conduct feasibility study and detailed design.

After finalization of feasibility study and detailed design, he said PC-I will be presented to CDWP/ECNEC for approval.

After approval of PC-I from competent forum and allocation of funds in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and then procurement of the project will commence.

