NHA plans dualization of Zhob-Quetta section of N-50

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has chalked out a plan for dualization of 298 kilometre Zhob-Quetta section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway (N-50) which forms part of western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The NHA has invited sealed bids from eligible firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for the works packages of dualization of five packages of the highway including 65 km Zhob-Tangi package,65 km Tangi-Qila Saifullah package, 50 km Qila Saifullah-Nasai package, 65 km Nasai-Khanozai package and 53 km Khanozai-Kuchlak ( Quetta) Package.

The bids in sealed envelope, prepared in accordance with the instructions contained in the bidding documents, must reach at the address mentioned below on or before June 15, 2020.

An official of NHA told APP that dualization of 298 kilometers long Kuchlak-Zhob Highway would connect far-flung areas of Balochistan with other parts of the country, help set up new industrial zones and boost the process of development in the province.

He said the road would not only connect areas in Balochistan but would also connect Dera Ismail Khan and tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reduce travel time between Quetta and Dera Ismail Khan by eight hours.

