NHA plans to build interchange at Sharaqpur on M-3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority has planned to build an interchange at Esaan, Sharaqpur in the district of Sheikhupura on Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3).

The NHA had recently invited bids for consultancy services for a feasibility study and detailed design of the proposed interchange and after award of contract the firm would start its work soon.

The construction of the interchange was an old demand of the people of the area as it would prove helpful in the development of the adjoining areas, an official of NHA told APP on Monday.

The M-3 is a north-south motorway connecting the Lahore with Abdul Hakeem.

The M-3 motorway runs parallel to Faisalaabd-Multan Motorway.