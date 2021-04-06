NHA plans to build over half a dozen mega projects under PPP regime

The government of Pakistan through National Highway Authority (NHA) intended to accelerate national highways and motorway infrastructure development by enhancing private sector participation thereby promoting economic growth and reducing poverty

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The government of Pakistan through National Highway Authority (NHA) intended to accelerate national highways and motorway infrastructure development by enhancing private sector participation thereby promoting economic growth and reducing poverty.

The NHA had planned to offer over half a dozen mega projects under build-operate-transfer basis under public private partnership regime, an official of NHA told APP on Tuesday.

He said among the future PPP projects included six-lane 306 kilometre Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway , dualization and rehabilitation of existing carriageway of Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Highway (N-25).

He said that dualization and rehabilitation of existing carriageway of Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road, construction of Shahdara flyover on Grand Trunk Road at Lahore, construction of flyover at Islamabad-Muzaffarabad Highway (N-75), construction of a motorway from Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi and construction of Lyari elevated freight corridor were also part of the plan.

The official said that these projects were being publicized to apprise interested private parties with the NHA portfolio under the PPP regime. However for initiating procurement process individual notice for each projects is expected to be advertised within the current fiscal year.

