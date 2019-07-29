NHA plans to initiate 42 new road infrastructure projects in near future

Following the vision of the present democratic government, National Highway Authority has been striving for upgrading and expanding high-quality road network in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Following the vision of the present democratic government National Highway Authority has been striving for upgrading and expanding high-quality road network in the country.

Besides focusing on accomplishment of ongoing NHA projects in time, it has planned to initiate 42 new road infrastructure schemes in near future. Out of the new projects 31 would be funded by the government of Pakistan, whereas 11proejcts would be built on public private partnership model.

Among the planned government-funded projects, an amount of Rs 5000 million have been allocated for construction of 321 km Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar Section of M-8 under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), an official source told APP on Monday. He said that its total estimated cost is Rs 160000 million.

He said that for Rs 8000 million have been earmarked ifor CEPC's Zhob to Kuchlak Road . For construction of Khuzdar Bypass on N-25,having the estimated cost of Rs 4000 million, Rs 1000 million have been allocated.

For construction of Rajanpur-DG Khan as a four-lane Highway funded by ADB Rs 2400 million have been allocated having total estimated cost of Rs 20000 million.

The official said that Quetta Western Bypass having estimated cost of Rs 3400 million, Rs 800 million have been allocated.

He said that Rs 500 million have been allocated in the PSDP for important four-lane Flyover at Barakahu on Islamabad-Murree Dual Carriageway (N-75) .Total cost of the project is Rs 3000 million.

He said that for construction and extension of Coastal Highway from having estimated cost Rs 5000 million, Rs 1000 million have been earmarked. For construction of Additional Carriage way Shikarpur-Rajanpur Section of N-55 CAREC Corridor (ADB),Rs 1000 million have been allocated. Its estimated cost is Rs 45000 million.

Moreover, he said that the NHA has planned to build 11 new road infrastructure projects under Public-Private-Partnership model in near future and allocations have been made for these projects in the Public Sector Development Fund (PSDP) 2019-2020.

An official source told APP on Wednesday that for dualization of Mianwali- Muzaffargarh Road under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode , an allocation of Rs 3000 million has been made whereas Rs 90 million have been allocated for commercial feasibility for construction of Additional Carriageway from Balkasar (M-2) to Mianwali.

He said that for construction of Chakdara-Bagh Dheri Extension of Swat Expressway on BoT Rs 1000 million have been allocated.Estamted cost of its construction is Rs 36,000 million while Rs 20,000 million would be required for land acquisition.

For construction of Sambrial-Kharian Motorway on BOT mode Rs 500 million have been earmarked. Estimated Cost of its Construction is Rs 40,000 million whereas its land cost would be 4,000 million, he said.

He said that Rs 250 million have been allocated for construction of Shahdara Flyover Bridge Project in Lahore on BOT. Its construction cost would be Rs 5,100 million whereas its land cost 250 million. He said that for conversion of existing 2-lane Karachi Northern bypass to 6-lane Highway on BOT, Rs 500 million have been earmarked. Its construction cost would be Rs13,000 million while its land cost would be Rs 1,300 million and feasibility study would cost Rs 50 million.He said that for dualization of Kharian to Rawalpindi Motorway on BOT basis Rs 57 million have been earmarked. Its construction cost would be Rs 57,000 million whereas land and feasibility would cost Rs 570 million.

He said that for the feasibility for Dualization & Rehabilitation of 790 km Karachi-Quetta Chaman Road on BoT, Rs 500 million have been allocated.He said for feasibility for the Construction of Southern bypass Peshawar on BOT mode, Rs 50 million have been allocated,while for commercial feasibility of Nullah Lai Transportation Corridor Rs 200 million have been earmarked. For 296 km Sukkur - Hyderabad Motorway feasibility on BOT mode Rs 50 million have been kept in the PSDP.