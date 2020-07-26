NHA plans to start work on Hoshab-Khuzdar section of M-8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority ( NHA) is planning to start construction work of Hoshab-Awaran- Khuzdar section of Rattodero-Gwadar Motorway.

An official of NHA told APP on Sunday that Rs 4 billion have been allocated in Public Sector Development Programme 2020-2021 in the project which is expected to be completed in 42 months.

He said recently Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) gave the go-ahead for constructing this vital section of M-8. The Central Development Working Authority ( CDWP) had recommended the project to ECNEC at a rationalised cost of Rs 25.8.

billion without any foreign exchange component by deleting the security cost of Rs 207.4 million, the official said.

The government of Balochistan, he said, has agreed to provide security and transfer the ownership of existing track from Hoshab to Awaran to the NHA free of charge.

