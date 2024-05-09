Open Menu

NHA Plantation Drive Continues For Clean Highways With Greener Lining

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM

National Highway Authority (NHA) in collaboration with the private sector continued extensive plantation along highways in the NHA south zone in accordance with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's vision for clean and green highways

This was stated by NHA general manager South Riaz Khan while talking to media persons after planting saplings along the highways in Khanewal under the Mid and Row project here Thursday.

The Mid and Row stand for plantation on road dividers and green belts on both sides of the highways.

GM NHA South said every individual is responsible for planting and nurturing at least one tree.

Deputy Director NHA South Rana Nadeem said that 30,000 saplings have been planted along the highways and another 30,000 would be planted soon with help from the private sector.

Momentum Logistics is a private entity extending cooperation to NHA in plantation drive. Its officials Bilal Ahmad and Muhammad Waqas said that developing green belts along the highways can help improve the travel experience of passengers and the environment. 

