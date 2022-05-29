UrduPoint.com

NHA Police Launches Road Safety Programmes To Create Awareness Among Travelers, Transporters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 08:00 PM

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police Sunday launched road safety programmes by setting up a mobile education unit at Islamabad-Dera Motorway M-14 with an aim to create awareness among travelers and transporters regarding traffic laws.

Briefing the media men here at Yarik Toll Plaza, NHA officer Sajjad Aheer informed that the road safety programmes have been launched on the directives of Federal Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad Mehmood for educating general public regarding importance of road safety laws.

He said these road safety programmes were scheduled to be held through holding of workshops, awareness seminars at educational institutions and would be broadcast on FM-91. DIG Motorway Police Mazharul Haq Kakakhel would supervise these road safety programmes, he informed.

On the occasion, the officials of NHA police distributed pamphlets depicting road safety rules and principles about adopting precautionary measures during traveling.

