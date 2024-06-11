NHA Portfolio Comprises 123 Projects With Rs 156.50 Bln Allocation: Economic Survey
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The allocation of National Highway Authority (NHA) in the development budget i.e. PSDP 2023-24 consisted of 123 projects with a budgetary allocation of Rs 156.50 billion including 68 ongoing projects with an allocation of Rs 99.36 billion and 52 new schemes with an allocation of Rs 48.12 billion.
According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 released on Tuesday, by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, the NHA network presently comprised 48 national highways, motorways and strategic roads with a total length of 14,480 km.
"The NHA portfolio is also comprised of three BOT (Built-Operate-Transfer) schemes with a budgetary allocation of
Rs 9.
02 billion, “the Economic Survey said.
In addition to this, it said, "PC-I of three projects including construction of 4-lane Highway form Shikarpur-Rajanpur (221.5km), construction of 4-lane Highway form Rajanpur-D.G. Khan (121.50 Km) and construction of Additional Carriageway Dera Ghazi Khan,Dera Ismail Khan Section of N-55 (208.19 km) have been approved by various project approval forums i.e.CAREC/ ECNEC.”
The document further said the NHA had played a vital role in accelerating socio-economic development via reliable and sustainable road infrastructure and through regional and international connectivity via communication and related services.
