NHA prepares alternative route on KKH near 'Achar Nala'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :An alternative route has been prepared near 'Achar Nala' on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) between Chilas and Gilgit, Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA) said on Thursday.

The alternative route would help ensure smooth flow of traffic and resolve the problems faced by travelers, he added.

The NHA spokesman further said besides the light traffic, heavy traffic could also pass through the alternate route of Aachar Nala easily.

He said that on the special instructions of Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, field staff were on alert across the country to cope with the emergency.

Chairman NHA Captain (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha was supervising all the restoration work himself, he added.

He urged people to be aware of the weather and the condition of national highways before heading out on a road trip.