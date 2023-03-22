UrduPoint.com

NHA Push For Swift Financial Closure Of M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

NHA push for swift financial closure of M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) is making a strong push for the swift financial closure of the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project and to close the financials within three months, instead of the usual six months.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, an official of NHA informed that Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project will be carried out under a public-private partnership (PPP) and the work on the project is being fast-tracked. He said that efforts are underway to close the financials in just three months, on the directions of Federal Minister for Communications, Asad Mehmood.

He stated that the aim of this move is to ensure that the contractor may be mobilized within the next three months which will provide much-needed relief to the road users.

He said that the financial closure of this contract is set at six months, and 2.5 years has been allotted for the fieldwork.

However, he said the authorities are keen to complete the project before the given time frame.

He said high-level meetings have already been held with the Sindh government to initiate work from both sides. He said that the authorities are hopeful that the Sindh government will allocate the land required for the project as per the requisition, and that there will be no hindrances in carrying out the work.

The official said that the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and boost economic activity in the region. He said that the motorway will provide a much-needed connection between Sindh and Punjab, and will be a game-changer for the region's transport infrastructure.

He reaffirmed that NHA is committed to completing the project within the given time frame and it is working tirelessly to ensure its timely completion.

