NHA Refutes Fee Hike Of Paid Washrooms On Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highways Authority (NHA) on Monday denied the reports circulating in different sections of the media regarding the increase in fees for paid washrooms on the Islamabad Peshawar Motorway.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman said that there has been no increase in fees for paid washrooms on M1 and free washrooms of NHA were available on the highways.

He clarified that the project of paid washrooms was with private companies, but the fee had not been increased.

