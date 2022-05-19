The National Highway Authority (NHA) regularly conducts annual condition surveys of its roads and highways to assess the damage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) regularly conducts annual condition surveys of its roads and highways to assess the damage.

According to official documents, road maintenance is an ongoing process and its deterioration is a regular occurrence.

An official of NHA told APP that on the special directives of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Mufti Asad Mahmood, the top priority would be given to the repair and reconstruction of roads in all four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that highways were playing a vital role in the promotion of industries, trade, agriculture, and tourism.

The official said that maintenance work was being carried out in all zones including North Zone, Central Zone, South Zone, West Zone, AJK, and Motorways network.