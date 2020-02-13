NHA releases Rs 60 mln for 'Mandi More' widening project

UrduPoint.com
Thu 13th February 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :National Highways Authority (NHA) Thursday released Rs 60 million grant for the widening of Salhad to Vegetable and Fruit Market Abbottabad road.

According to the details, NHA released the grant and also awarded the contract for the Karakoram Highway (KKH) widening project from Salhad to Vegetable and Fruit Market Abbottabad which is locally known as "Mandi More".

District administration Abbottabad and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) also informed Vegetable and Fruit Market traders that the a certain part of the market would be used for road widening project.

People of Abbottabad have appreciated NHA and district administration for the start of the Mandi More widening project which caused dozens of deaths during last few years and creates a hurdle for traffic flow during rush hours.

Mandi More widening project was long-awaited as the narrow and steep curve not only caused many road accidents where dozens of people lost their lives, during the rush hours particularly in the winter season Mandi more section of KKH causes traffic jam for hours.

