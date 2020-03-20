UrduPoint.com
NHA Religiously Undertaking Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

NHA religiously undertaking precautionary measures against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) is undertaking pragmatic precautionary measures against coronavirus spread throughout the country.

To this effect, protective steps are being taken in the NHA headquarters, its zonal offices located in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan and also at maintenance units.

Pamphlets and brochures containing covering measures are being distributed at all the places under NHA control. Movement of visitors to NHA offices is being restricted to every possible extent.

Besides cleanliness of wash rooms is ensured and anti bacterial soaps and sanitizers are being provided there.

Masks and gloves are given to booth operators serving at Toll Plazas on motorways and national highways network. Further, banners are also placed at service areas and travelers are being persuaded to adopt careful measures against coronavirus.

The employees of NHA are advised to consult doctor in case of flu, cough and fever. The objective of such steps is to control the dangerous effects of the pandemic coronavirus to every possible extent.

