NHA Resolves Issues Relating Peshawar Northern Bypass Project
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Over the past three years, National Highway Authority (NHA) has made remarkable strides in addressing complex issues related to Peshawar Northern Bypass project.
These accomplishments represent significant progress in enhancing the region's infrastructure, reducing traffic congestion, and promoting economic growth, said a press release issued here Tuesday.
One of the major challenges resolved was the issue of land possession in Package-2 and 3A.
NHA effectively coordinated with district government officials to address these issues, facilitating smoother project execution. This coordination ensured that land in Mouza Charpariza, Karniza, Daag, Khappa, and Patwar Payan under Package-2 was fully awarded and handed over to the contractor.
Similarly, land in Mouza Badezai for Package-3A was awarded and handed over in August 2023, to achieve complete land possession for the contractor.
NHA also successfully addressed the stoppage of work on two bridges in Package-3A.
Construction had been halted since 2021 due to local land disputes and court stay orders, but these issues have now been resolved, allowing the bridges' construction to be completed.
Additionally, the contract agreement for Package-3B was revived after the District Government assured land provision, overcoming legal and administrative hurdles.
Further progress included the handing over of land in Package-3B.
The District Government Peshawar transferred 2.4km of land out of the awarded 3.
6km on December 23, 2023, and work commenced shortly thereafter.
Moreover, additional land in district Khyber was handed over on June 8 and 9, 2024, to ensuring the project could proceed without further delay.
Another significant achievement was the removal of utilities.
All PESCO pylons and HT/LT lines in Package-2 and Package-3A were removed, clearing the way for uninterrupted construction activities. This crucial step was necessary to maintain the project's momentum and ensure timely completion.
NHA also secured approval for the third revised PC-1 from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on December 11, 2023.
This revision, required due to enhancements in land and cost components, highlights NHA's commitment to adapting for evolving project needs.
The Peshawar Northern Bypass project offers numerous benefits. It provides an alternative route for through traffic from N-5 and M-1, benefiting localities such as Jamrud, Hayatabad, Landikotal, Torkham, and Afghanistan.
Approximately 35% of city traffic, including nearly all heavy through traffic from N-5 and M-1, will be diverted, significantly reducing congestion on major roads like Khyber road. This diversion will also lead to substantial reduction in vehicle operating costs, travel times, and pollution, promoting a healthier environment.
The achievements underscore the NHA's role in driving infrastructure progress and ensuring vital projects are completed efficiently and effectively.
