NHA Restored Kaghan Road For Traffic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:29 PM

NHA restored Kaghan road for traffic

After seven months the National Highways Authority (NHA) restored Kaghan road for all sorts of traffic by cutting the glacier

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :After seven months the National Highways Authority (NHA) restored Kaghan road for all sorts of traffic by cutting the glacier.

According to the details, this year Mansehra Naran Jalkhad road remained blocked for seven months and NHA had opened it till Naran by cutting a huge glacier.

The local administration had banned the entry of tourists in wake of COVID-19 which had created a problems for the hotel industry in the area.

