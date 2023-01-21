UrduPoint.com

NHA Restores Traffic Flow At Lowari Tunnel After Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 11:10 AM

NHA restores traffic flow at Lowari Tunnel after snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A team of National Highway Authority (NHA) restored the traffic flow on both sides of Lowari Tunnel National Highway N-45 while snow removal work is going on rapidly in Lower Dir and Chitral.

Member North Murshid Amin Khattak has accelerated the work to restore the traffic on National Highways on the directions of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood, said the spokesperson in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that a 6-axle vehicle got stuck due to snowfall on the south side of Lowari Tunnel in District Upper Dir which caused the blockage.

He said a heavy vehicle was safely pulled out of the snow at Manna Khawar and NHA staff sent the vehicle back on the road after rescuing it on an emergency basis.

He said that recent heavy snowfall at the southern and northern routes of the Lowari Tunnel also affected the traffic flow however, snow is being removed continuously in Chitral, Lower Dir, and Upper Dir.

He urged travelers and tourists not to make unnecessary trips to Chitral and Dir in bad weather and expressed determination saying that NHA is always striving to keep its road network open for traffic and providing the best facilities to road users.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Road Vehicle Traffic Chitral Dir NHA Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st January 2023

2 hours ago
 Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

10 hours ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

12 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

12 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.