NHA restores traffic flow at Lowari Tunnel after snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A team of National Highway Authority (NHA) restored the traffic flow on both sides of Lowari Tunnel National Highway N-45 while snow removal work is going on rapidly in Lower Dir and Chitral.

Member North Murshid Amin Khattak has accelerated the work to restore the traffic on National Highways on the directions of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood, said the spokesperson in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that a 6-axle vehicle got stuck due to snowfall on the south side of Lowari Tunnel in District Upper Dir which caused the blockage.

He said a heavy vehicle was safely pulled out of the snow at Manna Khawar and NHA staff sent the vehicle back on the road after rescuing it on an emergency basis.

He said that recent heavy snowfall at the southern and northern routes of the Lowari Tunnel also affected the traffic flow however, snow is being removed continuously in Chitral, Lower Dir, and Upper Dir.

He urged travelers and tourists not to make unnecessary trips to Chitral and Dir in bad weather and expressed determination saying that NHA is always striving to keep its road network open for traffic and providing the best facilities to road users.