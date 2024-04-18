NHA Restores Traffic On Roads Affected By Recent Rains In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday restored traffic on roads affected by recent heavy rains in Balochistan province
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday restored traffic on roads affected by recent heavy rains in Balochistan province.
In a statement, spokesman NHA said that some parts of Kalat-Quetta-Chaman section N-25 also affected due to recent rains and landslides.
He said that NHA teams were immediately mobilized to control the situation after the landslide to open the roads for traffic, adding that all the closed roads have been reopened after which the traffic flow is normal.
He said that a control room has been established under the supervision of NHA officials.
NHA officials and machinery remained active at the site and the most affected highways were opened, said Spokesman. He said that people were requested to be careful while traveling.
Recent Stories
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky
EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK
Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw material
Helicopter crash kills Kenya defence chief, nine other senior officers: Ruto
Govt making efforts to eradicate polio: DC
Parliamentarians hail President's speech as reminiscent of state policy, rebuke ..
Collective efforts to overcome challenges to education, say speakers at Int'l co ..
RCB destroys 200 Kg of unhealthy meat
Turkish CGS calls on Army Chief, commends Pakistan Army's role in combating terr ..
New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang6 minutes ago
-
U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar6 minutes ago
-
Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw material19 minutes ago
-
Govt making efforts to eradicate polio: DC21 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians hail President's speech as reminiscent of state policy, rebuke Opposition's protest21 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts to overcome challenges to education, say speakers at Int'l conference21 minutes ago
-
RCB destroys 200 Kg of unhealthy meat22 minutes ago
-
Turkish CGS calls on Army Chief, commends Pakistan Army's role in combating terrorism22 minutes ago
-
CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season55 minutes ago
-
Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Governor55 minutes ago
-
Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout59 minutes ago
-
DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive58 minutes ago