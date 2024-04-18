NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday restored traffic on roads affected by recent heavy rains in Balochistan province

In a statement, spokesman NHA said that some parts of Kalat-Quetta-Chaman section N-25 also affected due to recent rains and landslides.

He said that NHA teams were immediately mobilized to control the situation after the landslide to open the roads for traffic, adding that all the closed roads have been reopened after which the traffic flow is normal.

He said that a control room has been established under the supervision of NHA officials.

NHA officials and machinery remained active at the site and the most affected highways were opened, said Spokesman. He said that people were requested to be careful while traveling.