NHA revenue increased by 124.50% in three years: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that National Highway Authority (NHA)'s total revenue increased by 124.50%, which is Rs. 99 billion increase in last three years.

In a tweet, he said that a total of Rs 24.

2 billion was recovered from accountability, Rs.100 crore was saved from austerity initiative and Rs. 5 billion was recovered from retrieving encroached land.

He said that NHA also completed work on 2000 kilometers roads and further planned 6118 km.

The minister said that E-procurement was also launched for transparency and also completed GIS field survey of all roads.