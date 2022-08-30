NHA roads in GB open for all types of traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday said that all NHA roads in Gilgit-Baltistan were also open for all types of traffic.

According to details, all resources were being used for the rehabilitation of roads under the direction of Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood.

The work of rehabilitation of affected roads and bridges across the country was underway and Chairman NHA Captain () Muhammad Khurram Agha was personally visiting places to review the roads and bridges rehabilitation work.

Meanwhile, traffic was restored by installing bailey bridges at the affected places between Fazalpur and Rajanpur.

The entire road network of NHA in South Punjab was also open for traffic.