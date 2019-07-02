NHA seeks Rs 50 bln ADB loan to rehabilitate N-5 highway: Senate committee told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):Senate Standing Committee on Communications was told on Tuesday that National Highway Authority (NHA) had sought a loan of Rs 50 billion to rehabilitate the longest highway of Pakistan N-5 connecting Karachi to Torkham.

The Senators during the committee meeting chaired by Senator Hidayatullah at the Parliament House were also informed that it was conditionality of ADB that rigorous axle load limit for trucks was observed.

The NHA officials in a briefing to the Senators said that recently constructed Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) was facing premature rutting due to overloading. Overloading of trucks had led to increase in cost of maintenance and rehabilitation of the country's road network.

The country's main road corridor N-5 which was rehabilitated in 2012-14 with the loan of World Bank deteriorated within five to seven years due to excessive overloading of trucks.

Ten percent of trucks on M-1, 82 % on N-55, 88 percent on N-5, 88 percent on N-75, five percent on M-2 and 5 percent on M-4 were carrying loads over the permissible load limits. A total of 110 weighing stations measure axle load on motorways and highways.

Average daily traffic on N-5 ranges from 20,000 to 75,000 vehicles per day. The percentage share of trucks in average daily traffic on different sections of N-5 was about 40 percent.

The country's truck fleet consisted of nearly 250,000 units out of that 40 percent were rigid trucks.

The technology of 50 percent fleet consisted of rigid suspension.

Two axle trucks (Bedford) fleet consisted of rigid suspension. Two axle trucks were short haulage trucks but still used to cater for long haulage.

Due to many reasons 2 axle and 3 axle rigid trucks were most unsafe.

NHA further told the committee that overloading by trucks was resulting in premature "fatigue cracking and shear deformation" in the roads.

The federal government was spending billions of rupees every year to maintain the motorways and highways that deteriorate due to overloading effects.

According to National Transport Research Centre (NTRC), in 1982, traffic composition was mainly consisted of two axle trucks which accounted for 96.5 percent of the trucks. At that time, three axle and more than that were quite insignificant in number.

The damaging factor of the two axle trucks was more than the 8 tons standard axle. Since then there had been significant increase in axle loads.

In accordance with the provisions of the National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000, the National Highway and Motorway Police was empowered to enforce axle overload control.

NTRC initiated a pilot study on five locations of N-5 � seven days a week in 2017 to assess the updated situation of axle load in the country.

According to this study, three axle trucks were predominant commercial vehicle on N-5 and account for more than 50 percent of the vehicles.

Significant number of trucks had gross vehicle weight of more than 30 percent of the permissible weight.

It was obvious from the finding of the interim report of NHA that no national highway could complete even one third of its design life.

The Senate committee expressed concern over delay in the construction of the road originating from Shobazai, Loralai on the National Highway M-70 to Taunsa Sharif N-55 via Kibzai Musa Khel in Balochistan.

The committee expressed its displeasure to National High Authority for not providing details of the revenue collected from toll plazas on National Highways and Motorways during the period from 2013 to 2019. Details were also not provided about the amount utilized for routine and periodic maintenance and rehabilitation of NHA network with the collected revenue.