KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that the National Highway Authority Sindh's revenue target should be st at Rs 25 billion for the current financial year.

The Federal Minister said this while chairing a high level meeting during a visit to the NHA office.

On the occasion, the NHA officials briefed the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on multiple ongoing projects of the National Highway Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said that financial stability of government institutions was the foremost priority and called upon the NHA that it should enhance its own resources.

The Federal Communications Minister instructed the NHA officials to further expedite work on 43 ongoing projects in

Sindh.

He said that all projects of National Highway Authority should be of high quality and at par with the international standards.

The Minister also called upon the NHA officials to complete the construction and repair of highways in Sindh province on priority basis.

He said " we intend to complete the construction of Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway as soon as possible so as to ensure easy and safe travel facilities for the masses. "

He said that road communication from Karachi to Gawadar will be restored with the opening of traffic on Hub Bridge today.

Abdul Aleem Khan said "We are pursuing a solid and integrated policy for the construction and development of roads across the country. The traffic pressure should be considered before constructing roads and the streets be widened as needed."

He observed that the containers from Karachi Port to Peshawar should be provided three-lane highways for achieving better trade targets.

He said that a policy has been devised as in the future no motorway will be constructed less than six-lane in two directions.

Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan also attended the meeting.