Open Menu

NHA Sindh's Revenue Target May Be Set At Rs 25b For Current FY : Communications Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM

NHA Sindh's revenue target may be set at Rs 25b for current FY : Communications Minister

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that the National Highway Authority Sindh's revenue target should be st at Rs 25 billion for the current financial year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that the National Highway Authority Sindh's revenue target should be st at Rs 25 billion for the current financial year.

The Federal Minister said this while chairing a high level meeting during a visit to the NHA office.

On the occasion, the NHA officials briefed the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on multiple ongoing projects of the National Highway Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said that financial stability of government institutions was the foremost priority and called upon the NHA that it should enhance its own resources.

The Federal Communications Minister instructed the NHA officials to further expedite work on 43 ongoing projects in

Sindh.

He said that all projects of National Highway Authority should be of high quality and at par with the international standards.

The Minister also called upon the NHA officials to complete the construction and repair of highways in Sindh province on priority basis.

He said " we intend to complete the construction of Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway as soon as possible so as to ensure easy and safe travel facilities for the masses. "

He said that road communication from Karachi to Gawadar will be restored with the opening of traffic on Hub Bridge today.

Abdul Aleem Khan said "We are pursuing a solid and integrated policy for the construction and development of roads across the country. The traffic pressure should be considered before constructing roads and the streets be widened as needed."

He observed that the containers from Karachi Port to Peshawar should be provided three-lane highways for achieving better trade targets.

He said that a policy has been devised as in the future no motorway will be constructed less than six-lane in two directions.

Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Peshawar Motorway Visit Road Traffic Abdul Aleem Khan Hub NHA Commerce All From Government Billion Karachi Port

Recent Stories

itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smar ..

Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone

17 minutes ago
 Drug-peddler held with heroin

Drug-peddler held with heroin

4 minutes ago
 Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving p ..

Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabs ..

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27

Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27

4 minutes ago
 Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with ..

Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China

4 minutes ago
 IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence ..

IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference

14 minutes ago
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher

Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher

14 minutes ago
 BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Ba ..

BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan

14 minutes ago
 Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine confl ..

Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker

14 minutes ago
 District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Fa ..

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court

14 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

11 minutes ago
 NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 K ..

NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan