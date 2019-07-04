NHA spent Rs 136 million on maintenance of green belts on M-1

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :National Highways Authority has spent Rs 136 million on cutting of grass in median, removal of wild plants in shoulders and overall maintenance of green belts on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway (M-1) during last five years. An official of NHA told APP on Thursday that grass has been planted in median and other plants and trees have been planted from shoulder to fence within the Right of Way of M 1.

These plants in the shoulders and grass in the median are maintained by NHA in its routine maintenance contracts awarded on yearly basis, he said.

Moreover flowery and other plants are planted in the median and shoulders of M-1 by Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhaw in close coordination with Afforestation Wing of NHA.� An official said that Islamabad-Lahore Motorway has been given on Built Operate Transfer ( BOT) agreement to FWO and its plantation and maintenance of green belts area is a part of the agreement.

� About Pindi Bhattian- Faisalabad Motorway, he said the cost incurred on removal of unwanted growth and weeds during last five years stood at Rs. 31,792,883 for Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad section and Rs. 4,640,000 for Faisalabad�-Gojra section.

About Pindi Bhattian- Multan Motorway, he said 11 contacts were awarded in July 2018 for one year plantation and four years maintenance in the ROW from Pindi Bhattian to Gojra Section. He said that green belts of median of Pindi Bhattian�-Faisalabad section were being maintained through contractor on yearly basis.

He said that the green belts on Motorway (M-1) are maintained by NHA by incorporating them in Routing Maintenance Contracts or separately on yearly basis through Contractors. The performance of the Contractor has been satisfactory so far.

