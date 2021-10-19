UrduPoint.com

NHA Spokesperson Rejects News Item Regarding Cost Of Roads

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

NHA spokesperson rejects news item regarding cost of roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday rejected a news item aired by private news channel regarding cost of National Highways and Motorways. In a statement spokesperson NHA said that data described in the speeches of Federal Ministers regarding the cost of roads is the official data provided by the NHA which has all the records.

He said that NHA did this by creating an atmosphere of hard work, transparency and competition, adding that same data was shared with the Ministry of Communications.

He said it was true that after 2018, the four-lane road became 20 million cheaper than before, adding that two-lane road also being constructed at cheaper rate.

NHA spokesman said that motorway was contracted at a cost of Rs 10 crore cheaper rate per km.

"Similarly, repair work is also getting cheaper by Rs 3 crore per km", he said. He said that NHA ensured transparency in line with the Prime Minister's vision and launched procurement and also completed GIS mapping of all NHA highways.

He said that NHA is a national body and custodian of highways across the country, adding that that NHA also increased its total revenue by 87 billion in last threeyears.

